Reports have revealed that the shooter who attacked televangelist Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston on Feb. 11 had “Palestine” written on her rifle. Police also found antisemitic writings.

Analysts associated with the Anti-Defamation League have since uncovered specific online statements expressing terrorist sympathies.

The Telegram channel of 36-year-old Genesse Moreno, who had a criminal record, exhibited support for Islamist terror groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Al-Qaeda. It also showed premeditation for the attack on the megachurch, to which she reportedly once gave money.

She wrote on Jan. 3: “Don’t worry my MUSLIMS brothers I am pass the threat phase. I’m in planning mode. Please don’t message me private trying to stop me.”

On Dec. 23, Moreno posted: “I always knew I had a purpose to do for Islam and Christianity. We must all come together Christians need the heart that they had back in the day back in the revivals of the old age. But this time to kill all Jews. #warjihad #mywarjihad.” Moreno used the screen name “Die Israel” and wrote on Jan. 8, “Death to Jews in America!”

Investigators who searched Moreno’s home found further evidence of terrorist intent and sympathies. Along with ammunition and bulletproof vests, police found a mask saying “Free Gaza Trump” and a copy of the book All Remainers Are Neo-Nazis: Indisputable Evidence That Nazis Created the EU.