The Academic Engagement Network (AEN), an organization that mobilizes university faculty and administrators to combat antisemitism, and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the world’s leading anti-hate organization, have announced a new partnership to strengthen efforts against antisemitism on US campuses and within the broader academic community.

Through this collaboration, AEN and ADL will launch several joint initiatives. These include faculty network surveys to complement ADL’s existing student-focused research, the creation of toolkits and best practice guides for academic and professional association leaders, and the establishment of a dedicated network for Jewish and Zionist staff members on campus.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Academic Engagement Network in the fight against antisemitism on college campuses,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to empowering faculty and staff who are confronting rising levels of hate and discrimination. Our goal is to equip the academic community with the tools to stand against anti-Jewish and anti-Israel bias while fostering an inclusive campus culture that respects all identities and faiths.”

Miriam Elman, Executive Director of AEN, echoed this sentiment: “Jewish and Zionist faculty, scholars, and staff are experiencing unprecedented hostility and bias on campuses and in academia. This partnership will enable us to develop and share new resources while implementing joint strategies to cultivate inclusive, tolerant learning and working environments for all.”

The initiative will expand outreach to Jewish and Zionist faculty and staff, facilitate joint research and programming, and introduce targeted strategies to create safer and more inclusive campus environments. Key priorities include strengthening faculty leadership, addressing antisemitism and anti-Israel bias in academic settings, and developing a robust support network for Jewish and Zionist staff, complementing AEN’s existing faculty network.

The announcement came during ADL’s “Never Is Now” Summit, the world’s largest gathering focused on antisemitism and hate, where AEN faculty members from across the country participated in panel discussions alongside AEN’s executive leadership, March 3-4.

