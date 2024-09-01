Photo Credit: Tim Engleman

A group of Jewish students at the University of Pittsburgh was attacked last Friday with a glass bottle, leaving two of them injured. The students, who were wearing traditional Jewish yarmulkes, were treated at the scene. The suspect was wearing a kaffiyeh.

The Pittsburgh Police are not releasing the name or mugshot of the perpetrator who attacked and slashed to Jewish students. Would anyone like to guess about who or what the perpetrator is?https://t.co/MnYXLx3vyt — Robert Birch (@RobertB49101469) September 1, 2024

The University of Pittsburgh on Friday issued the following statement:

This evening, Pitt Police arrested an individual in connection to an appalling incident near the Cathedral of Learning in which a group of Jewish students was attacked by an individual wielding a bottle. Two students were treated at the scene. The alleged perpetrator, who has no known Pitt affiliation, was immediately arrested by Pitt Police and is in custody. Upon learning about this incident, Pitt leadership contacted Hillel University Center to offer support to our students and also connected with our partners at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. We are grateful to our Pitt Police officers for their swift action, and our Student Affairs team for their ongoing student support. While there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public stemming from this incident, we recognize that incidents like these are unsettling to our Pitt community. The University Counseling Center is available to any student needing support, and Life Solutions is available to all faculty and staff members. More information regarding the incident and additional resources will be provided as they become available. To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated. Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation.

