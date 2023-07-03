Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

In a collaborative effort to combat the proliferation of illegal weapons in the Arab sector and address their potential use in criminal activities and acts of terrorism, a joint operation involving the police and the IDF successfully conducted a raid on a residence in Hebron on Sunday. The operation resulted in the discovery of a significant cache of firearm components.

During the raid, law enforcement officials seized a variety of firearm-related items, including stocks, magazines, rifle straps, grips, and various other gun parts. Many of these components were still wrapped in their original plastic packaging. The suspect, an Arab individual, was found to be actively engaged in the illicit trade of gun parts.

There is a large proliferation of illegal weapons in both the Israeli-Arab sector and obviously within the Palestinian Authority.