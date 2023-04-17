Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

A resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, 27, was arrested overnight Monday after reportedly vandalizing 11 vehicles in the city’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood, setting fire to one of them and causing it to explode. Police officers who were called to the scene began an arrest protocol and ordered the suspect to take off his coat, but he did not respond to their calls. Later, the suspect mumbled “Allahu Akbar” and other verses in Arabic, and was shot with a single bullet by a policeman.

The suspect was evacuated to the hospital, and police carried out searches and located the vehicle that was set on fire and the other vehicles that were damaged. They launched an investigation, with the initial assessment being that the arson and acts of vandalism were acts of nationalist terrorism. The suspect served time in prison in the past, and has a rich security and criminal history.