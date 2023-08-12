Photo Credit: Twitter / DC Police Department

Remains of a body found in Washington, D.C. months ago have been identified as the man suspected of shooting and killing Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old Orthodox Jewish father from Baltimore, on Aug. 10, 2022.

Wolf was installing solar panels in southern Washington at the time. There was no known motive for the killing, but no valuables were taken from Wolf, then a father of a six-month-old daughter. Wolf’s family suspected the killing was motivated by hate, according to media reports.

Avery Miller, 27, was the primary suspect. The D.C. Police Department had released a photo of the suspect and Miller had shot at officers in September 2022 but evaded capture. There was a $55,000 reward for his capture.

MPD seeks a suspect in a Homicide offense that occurred yesterday, 8/10/22, in the 5100 block of Call Pl, SE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/DPvnt86fSk pic.twitter.com/tIzN7VnTnx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 11, 2022

D.C. Police said this week that remains that were discovered in the woods in Fort Chaplin Park on April 4 had been identified as Miller’s body.

Racheli Daniel, director of Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, where Wolf volunteered, told Washington’s News4 that he was “giving, fun, warm and drew people towards him. The children loved him, the other volunteers loved him and this loss leaves a huge void.”

A letter read at Wolf’s funeral on behalf of his wife, who was unable to speak, stated: “There is just no way this is real.”

“You took care of me when no one else could have. There is a gaping hole in my heart that only your love is able to fill,” per the letter. “Two and half years with you will never be enough.”