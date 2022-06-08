Photo Credit: Temple Organizations Headquarters
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, June 27, 2021.

An Israeli citizen from Tel Aviv was arrested on Tuesday after calling MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and threatening to shoot and murder the Knesset parliamentarian, his wife and his children. The 31-year-old caller spoke with an Arabic accent that many people believed was fake.

During the call, the suspect stated that he was a policeman name was Abed. Abed Naaroni is the name of a Zionist, Muslim Arab Israeli policeman, who is constantly being targeted by the radical left.

The police tracked the location of the phone and arrested the suspect.

Ben-Gvir congratulated and thanked the police for their swift action to protect him and his family, but also criticized the attorney general and prosecution for their revolving door policy. Ben-Gvir said that he gets hundreds of death threats but they never indict any of those arrested.

