Photo Credit: Josh Hasten

Two Arab car thieves were arrested outside the southern entrance of Efrat on Monday afternoon. One was shot in the process and was lightly wounded.

The pair had tried to run a roadblock in their stolen vehicle. A policeman shot in the air, and a guard from Efrat, thinking it was a terror attack, shot at the vehicle, hitting one of the thieves.

The thieves were trying to meet with the car’s owner to facilitate trading back the car for money, according to police.

הצלה ללא גבולות יו"ש: צומת אפרת דרום פעילות של המשטרה הרקע פלילי pic.twitter.com/IKXVLhIG1V — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 20, 2023

דיווח ראשוני על פיגוע בצומת אפרת. מחבל מנוטרל pic.twitter.com/f6p8degKJ5 — אריאל דנינו Ariel Danino (@arieldanino) March 20, 2023