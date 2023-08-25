Photo Credit: Israel Police
Knife seized from suspect in Old City of Jerusalem. August 25, 2023

Israeli police took down a man wandering the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem with a knife, on Friday afternoon. Police noticed the suspicious man, from northern Israel, who didn’t respond to calls to drop his weapon. With guns and cameras waving all around, a brave policeman charged the man, tackled and disarmed him. No one was injured.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe King is in the Field
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR