Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israeli police took down a man wandering the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem with a knife, on Friday afternoon. Police noticed the suspicious man, from northern Israel, who didn’t respond to calls to drop his weapon. With guns and cameras waving all around, a brave policeman charged the man, tackled and disarmed him. No one was injured.

דוברות המשטרה (ירושלים): לפני זמן קצר, חשוד שהיה בכניסה לרחוב דוד בעיר העתיקה בירושלים, עורר את חשדם של השוטרים במקום שניגשו לבדוק אותו. במהלך

בדיקתו, שוטרי מחוז ירושלים ולוחמי מג״ב זיהו סכין שהייתה ברשותו.

לאחר שלא נענה לקריאות השוטרים, הם החלו בביצוע נוהל מעצר חשוד, הצליחו… pic.twitter.com/RLkaIH4Cic — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 25, 2023