The Blue and White party led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz is forming a joint list with Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party ahead of new elections, TPS reported Sunday evening.

“From the moment I entered into politics, I have repeatedly said that we are at an illogical and unprecedented situation,” Gantz told reporters in reference to the ongoing political deadlock. He called it the “biggest democratic and political crisis in history.”

“Israel deserves better,” Gantz said. “We are laying the cornerstone for the next government…[one that will] say ‘no’ to racism, ‘no’ to extremism, and ‘yes’ to unity for all parts of the country and all types of citizens.”

Sa’ar said Israel “needs a new home and a way out of this crisis,” calling the merger with Gantz a “wide, patriotic, center-right” electoral slate.

Under the agreement that was discussed, Gantz would head the list with Sa’ar in the second spot.

Both men — and their party members — have said they would not join a government led by Likud Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.