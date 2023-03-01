Photo Credit: Erik Marmor/Flash90

For the first time since illegal demonstrations against the government’s judicial reform began some eight weeks ago, leftist protesters are receiving police treatment that comes a wee bit closer to what Haredim and settlers have been used to for decades.

תיעוד: המשטרה השליכה רימוני הלם לעבר מפגינים, אחד המוחים נפצע ושוכב על הרצפה מדמם צילום: מחאת הסטודנטים pic.twitter.com/kjKeR0b1Bt — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 1, 2023

Israel police announced Wednesday afternoon that they had arrested dozens of demonstrators in central Israel for disorderly conduct. There were huge riots between police and protesters at the Shalom Interchange of the Ayalon highway, where protesters broke through police barriers and managed to get on Israel’s busiest highway.

כאוס באיילון: רימוני הלם ופרשים מפנים בכוח מפגינים באזור מחלף השלום@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/D7JR2noySZ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 1, 2023

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir conducted a situation assessment at the Tel Aviv police headquarters with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Tel Aviv Commander David Philo. Ben Gvir stated: “There must be zero tolerance to anarchists who attack policemen, break through police barriers and create anarchy.”

Police used stun grenades and mounted police were sent to repel the illegal demonstrators who until today believed the highways belonged to their family.

At an intersection in Haifa, a demonstrator who refused to clear the road despite police pleadings was arrested after attacking the cops with his fists.

The police arrested two rioters and detained three others on Highway 1, on suspicion of planning to block the road with burning tires.