Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday announced to his cabinet ministers: “Today, we are submitting for Cabinet approval Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s proposal to appoint Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi as the 23rd IDF Chief-of-Staff.”

The appointment of Halevi, who is considered the most qualified for the job across the political arena, was mired in a series of political fights between the opposition and the coalition, first over the authority of Lapid’s transitional government to appoint a new Chief of Staff; and then over the excessive tenure of the chairman of the vetting committee – eight years, which the Supreme Court struck down. Finally, with a chairman who accepted his appointment for just this one vetting job, the committee gave Halevi its blessing, clearing the stage for the PM’s announcement.

Advertisement



“Maj.-Gen. Halevi was born and raised in Jerusalem,” said Lapid. “He is named after his uncle, Herzl Halevi of blessed memory, who was killed in the battle for Jerusalem in the Six Day War several months before the designated Chief-of-Staff was born.

“Among his other positions, Maj.-Gen. Halevi was commander of the IDF General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, the Paratroopers Brigade, Head of the Southern Command, Head of the Intelligence Directorate, and Deputy Chief-of-Staff. He commanded a series of operations and rounds of fighting, and also knew how to make the structural and organizational changes that moved the IDF forward.

“The challenges that the IDF faces on a daily basis are varied and complex, starting with Operation Breaking the Waves in which the IDF fought against terrorism in Jenin and Nablus, to the continuing fight against the Iranian nuclear program and the spread of Iranian terrorism throughout the Middle East.

“While we are succeeding on all these fronts, the fight will never cease. We cannot let our guard down.

“The main challenge has not changed: Our enemies do not want the State of Israel to exist and at any given moment we must be stronger, more sophisticated, and more determined than them.

“We also need to be different from them: to maintain a moral army, to uphold democratic values, to see to it that whoever raises their hand to an IDF soldier or commander is punished to the fullest extent of the law. This is an affront to our most basic values and to their ability to defend the country. We have a different army, a people’s army. We will not allow the existence of armed criminal militias in the State of Israel.

“The critical component of Israel’s strength is the quality of IDF fighters and commanders. Today, Maj.-Gen. Halevi joins a long and distinguished list of daring and thoughtful commanders who knew how to advance the IDF.

“While there will yet be time to say goodbye to Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, in January, he will sign off on a glorious chapter in the story of his life. We must note his great contribution to the security of Israel, the quality of the IDF, and the strength of the country.

“On behalf of the Government of Israel, we wish success to Maj.-Gen., soon to be Lt.-Gen., Herzi Halevi.”