Photo Credit: IDF

Nine months after the horrific terror attack in which Rina Shenrab Hy’d was murdered, and three months after the terrorist Qassem Shibli’s family received a notification that its home would be demolished, IDF forces ended up demolishing only the top floor of the home in Kobar village in Binyamin on Monday night.

The IDF planned to demolish the upper floor, seal the basement and leave the ground floor untouched. but things changed about a week and a half ago when the High Court accepted the terrorist’s family’s petition and ruled that only the upper floor of the house would be destroyed. According to the judge, the connection between the terrorist and the floors of his house where he did not reside was “weak,” and so its deterrent effect would be equally weak. Also, his aunt is using the basement, so, like, leave the poor woman alone (we surmise).

Advertisement



The terrorist served as the lookout for the other murderers in his squad on August 23, 2019 in the Dani spring, near the Dolev settlement, where Rina was killed and her father Eitan and her brother Dvir were wounded.

Dozens of rioting Arabs threw rocks and firebombs at the IDF soldiers carrying out the curtailed demolition. The soldiers responded using means of dispersing demonstrations.

About two months ago, the IDF demolished the entire homes of two other members of the same terror squad, despite petitions from their families. So in Israel’s high court it really is the luck of the draw.