Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

The Movement for Quality Government on Sunday morning set up a protest display in Rabin Square, of a silly coalition government that includes the Ministry of nonsense, Ministry of Champagne and Cigars (a reference to one of the indictments against PM Benjamin Netanyahu), Ministry of Vote Theft, and Ministry of Falafel Heritage.

שר הבזבוזים, שר הג’ובים והשר לענייני שחיתות: מיצג המחאה של התנועה לאיכות השלטון בכיכר רבין צילום: רענן כהן pic.twitter.com/YIQuzwH0Lr — Itamar Cohen (@ItamarCohen100) May 17, 2020

There’s also the Ministry of Bribes, Ministry of promoting Unemployment, Ministry of Waste and the Ministry of Chatter.

And Ministry for Oppressing Women, Ministry for Lies in a Pita, Ministry of Scaring People, and Ministry of Corruption.