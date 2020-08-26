Photo Credit: Free image from Gage Skidmore via Flickr

On Tuesday night, just before the start of the Republican National Convention national television broadcast, one of the speakers, Mary Ann Mendoza was removed from the lineup for retweeting, also on Tuesday, an anti-Semitic post about a Jewish plot to dominate the world disseminated by the followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Mendoza erased the offensive retweet and blocked her Twitter account to the general public, leaving behind the statement: “I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

Advertisement



The retweeted thread began in May by the @WarNuse account, and claimed ”‘The Protocols Of The Elders Of Zion’ Is Not A Fabrication. And, It Certainly Is Not Anti-Semetic (sic) To Point Out This Fact.”

One of the tweets in the same lengthy thread includes the hashtag #Qanon, a reference to an Internet conspiracy theory that suggest President Trump (and special prosecutor Robert Mueller) imagines are fighting a noble, secret war against the “deep state” which is made up of powerful Satanic pedophiles who eat babies. That anti-Semitism was eventually added to this insane mix was only a matter of time.

Mary Ann Mendoza, who is an “angel mom” who lost her son, a policeman, tweeted back in 2019: “I have earned the right to my political opinion on Border Security. Politicians have made it political. My son became collateral damage & they don’t want to meet with me. They OWE AMERICANS everything they are providing for ILLEGAL ALIENS including PROTECTION.”

I have earned the right to my political opinion on Border Security. Politicians have made it political. My son became collateral damage & they don’t want to meet with me. They OWE AMERICANS everything they are providing for ILLEGAL ALIENS including PROTECTION ? pic.twitter.com/fGLwwP56ZP — Mary Ann Mendoza (@MaryAnn66538650) August 11, 2019

Regardless of her claim to innocence, Mendoza promoted the Qanon theory in other tweets, including one in November 2018, where she wrote, “And there you have it: The Rothschilds have used their globalist media mouthpiece to declare that Donald Trump is threatening to destroy the New World!”