There’s a party outside Supreme Court President Esther Hayut Saturday night, and everybody is invited. As party organizer Sheffi Paz tweeted: “On Saturday night, while the left will be raging in the streets of Rehavia, we will have a street party in Tzahala, because there’s no such thing as selective enforcement, right?”

בג״צ החליט שזכות המחאה עולה על זכות האזרחים לשקט.

אז בואו נבדוק אותם.

במוצ״ש, בזמן שהשמאל ישתולל ברחובות רחביה, אנחנו נעשה מסיבת רחוב בצהלה, כי הרי אין אכיפה בררנית, נכון? צאו כבר מהמקלדת ובואו. זה במוצ״ש. זה הרבה אחרי צאת השבת. זה אצבע בעין של בג״צ. מה יותר כיף מזה? pic.twitter.com/TsUErfYlNb — sheffi paz • שפי פז (@sheffipaz) July 31, 2020

Social activist Sheffi Paz, 67, is one of the prominent leaders in the movement against illegal infiltration from Africa into Israel, and the concentration of the illegal infiltrators in the old neighborhoods of south Tel Aviv, where poverty and old age hamper the ability of the local residents to fight back. Paz has had numerous violent encounters with illegal Africans in her neighborhood and has been arrested 14 times since 2020. She also has a restraining order against her by leftwing activist Sigal Kook Avivi.

Over the past decade, while the Israeli government has gone out of its way to find humane solutions to the problem of between 50 and 70 thousand illegal African migrants, the High Court of Justice has torpedoes those efforts time and again. The government is no longer aloud to confine Illegals in the Holot compound in the south, nor has it been able to conclude its deals with African countries to absorb them in exchange for considerable sums of money.

Most recently, the High Court killed a government rule that compelled migrants to deposit a portion of their income in escrow, to be released to them upon their departure. The court ruled that this incentive employed by the government to make leaving the country more appealing – and to furnish the migrants with money for their next station – was unconstitutional. Which is damn miraculous a ruling in a country without a constitution.

The Sheffi Paz tweet noted that since the High Court of justice had ruled that the right to protest outweighs the citizens’ right to quiet, it’s time to feed High Court justices some of their own medicine

and have a shindig at Yehonatan Street 37, home of the court president, bring your drums and vuvuzelas.

Tzahala is an upmarket residential neighborhood of Tel Aviv, located in the northeastern part of the city, the part without illegal Africans. It is home to former and current IDF generals, foreign office diplomats and at least one Supreme Court Justice.

Paz was born in Łódź, Poland in 1952 to holocaust survivor parents. At age four she made aliyah with her parents, and grew up in Holon, Israel. Paz is a lesbian activist for LGBT rights, and was member of the feminist lesbian association Klaf. After coming out, she became a leftwing activist and was member of the Meretz party for decades. Since 2012, Paz has played a significant role in the organization “Otef Tahana HaMerkazit” (Central Station Envelope) and led the “South Tel Aviv Liberation Front.” She documents crime and homelessness among the migrant population in her neighborhood.

Esther Hayut was born in Herzliya, Israel, in the Shaviv relocation camp to Romanian Holocaust survivors. Her parents divorced when she was a toddler, and her father emigrated to the UK. She grew up in her grandparents’ home in the workers’ neighborhood of Neve Amal in Herzliya. She served in the military entertainment band of the Central Command. Hayut interned at the law firm of former Justice Minister Haim Zadok’s firm, and continued as an associate between 1977 and 1985. After leaving the firm, Hayut opened an independent office together with her husband, specializing in commercial and tort law. In March 1990, Hayut was appointed judge in the Tel Aviv Magistrate Court, and in 1996 was appointed to the Tel Aviv District Court where she gained tenure in 1997. In March 2003, Hayut was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel, where she gained tenure in March 2004.