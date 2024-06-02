Photo Credit: Tomer Neuberg / Flash 90

The head of Israel’s National Security Agency Tzachi Hanegbi was quoted by Ynet on Sunday as telling Likud political figures recently that “The role of a state investigative committee would be to eliminate the right-wing government. Don’t be fooled.”

The call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry has been coming from all the opposition parties, Benny Gantz’s United Camp, and several Likud MKs. One of the prominent Likud demanding a state commission of inquiry is the Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein, who insisted a commission was inevitable after the October 7 catastrophe. In a recent interview, Edelstein warned that proposed investigations by anything short of a State Commission of Inquiry “are attempts at whitewashing.”

In Israel, a State Commission of Inquiry is a public committee established by a government decision or by a decision of the Knesset State Audit Committee. It is appointed by the President of the Supreme Court, for the in-depth investigation of an issue that is at the heart of the public agenda.

Sources close to the Prime Minister said that Netanyahu does not trust Acting Supreme Court President Uzi Fogelman and that he is afraid the temporary chief justice would appoint Netanyahu’s biggest nemesis, former Court President Ester Hayut, as chair of the commission.

At the same time, Netanyahu is concerned about the growing public demand for a thorough inquiry into the worst security failure since the establishment of the state, and that includes the Egyptian and Syrian invasions on October 6, 1973.

According to Haaretz, Netanyahu seeks to expropriate from the President of the Supreme Court the authority to determine the composition of the future commission of inquiry and transfer it to President Yitzhak Herzog. Netanyahu recently discussed with his advisers and with members of the Likud faction in the Knesset a bill stipulating that the commission of inquiry would be chaired by a “public figure,” and not necessarily a judge.

So far, individuals close the President Herzog said he would reject such an offer and would insist that the appointment be made, as usual, by the Supreme Court president.

NSA Chief Tzachi Hanegbi told Ynet: “To the right-wing people who turn to me with the demand to establish a commission of inquiry, so that it investigates according to the best conspiracy theories the great ‘betrayal’ of the army and the Shin Bet, I reply that after we defeat the enemy we will engage in investigations and that the opposition’s demand for a commission of inquiry in the middle of a War is meant to overthrow the right-wing.”