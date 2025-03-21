Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

On Friday morning, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that the government had unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to end Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar’s tenure. Bar will step down on April 10, 2025, or upon the appointment of a permanent successor, whichever occurs first.

ARRESTS & CRACKED CAR WINDOWS

As the government met to discuss the proposed dismissal, demonstrations erupted across Jerusalem—first near Prime Minister Netanyahu’s residence on Gaza Street and later near the ministers’ meeting location.

At one point, some protesters attempted to block the city’s entrance. In response, police used tear gas and began dispersing the crowd. Officers also smashed car windows to prevent vehicles from obstructing traffic. Three female protesters were arrested.

Regarding the breaking of vehicle windows, the police issued a statement: “The vehicles completely blocked the intersection, endangering road users and severely disrupting daily life. The occupants locked themselves inside and refused to clear the intersection despite multiple police warnings. Even after being informed of their arrest, they did not comply. As a result, after additional warnings, officers were forced to break some windows to carry out their legal duties.”

The government’s decision follows a deep crisis of trust between Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has strongly criticized Bar’s leadership.

During the meeting, Netanyahu stated: “If the Prime Minister fundamentally lacks confidence in the head of the Shin Bet, such a situation cannot continue. This is true for any democratic country, and especially for ours. I do not believe Ronen Bar is the right person to restore the organization. The night of October 7 and his handling of the hostage negotiations have led me to conclude that he is simply not suitable for this role.”

The Prime Minister continued: “I have been engaged in diplomatic negotiations for many years. Bar had a soft approach, not aggressive enough. I told the cabinet, ‘Be more forceful. You’re giving in too quickly—this will cost us in the number of hostages we can bring back.’ I spent hours with him, and it became clear he wasn’t the right fit. Two months ago, I replaced the negotiating team, appointing the deputy head of the Shin Bet to lead the delegation because I did not trust Bar. Since then, leaks have significantly decreased, and in highly successful negotiations, we have been able to secure the return of hostages.”

BAR FIGHTS

Bar sent an aggressive, some said insolent response letter ahead of his firing, saying the move resulted from “Foreign and fundamentally wrong motives.” He said that “a substantive consideration of such claims requires an orderly process, not a seemingly premeditated process whose outcome is predetermined.” He added that the allegations against him “are unfounded and are nothing more than a cover for completely different, extraneous and fundamentally wrong motives.”

The Movement for Quality Government and the “Defensive Shield for Israel” Forum filed an urgent petition with the High Court of Justice on Friday, challenging the government’s decision to dismiss the Shin Bet chief. The petition argues that the decision violates the law, is tainted by conflicts of interest and political motives, severely undermines the rule of law, and poses a significant risk to national security.

The petition highlights that the move comes amid an ongoing war while the Shin Bet is conducting sensitive security investigations involving associates of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It further claims that the decision was made improperly—without consultation with the Attorney General and without the recommendation of the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments.

As a result, the petitioners are requesting an urgent court injunction until a legal ruling is issued, along with a conditional order requiring the government and the prime minister to justify why Bar’s dismissal should not be overturned.

ANGRY MINISTERS WANT HIM GONE IMMEDIATELY

A debate arose over the timeline for Bar’s departure. During the meeting, several ministers strongly criticized Ronen Bar over his letter, which was sent to them after he had abruptly canceled his attendance at the meeting.

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, a former Shin Bet chief, proposed reverting to the original 30-day transition period, arguing that a swift replacement process was unwise. In contrast, Transportation Minister Miri Regev insisted, “After a letter like that, he cannot stay even one more day!”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir erupted in anger, declaring, “The head of the Shin Bet cannot remain in his position after the October 7 disaster. He opposed establishing the National Guard, resisted changing the conditions for imprisoned terrorists, and even intimidated me into canceling my visit to the Temple Mount on Sukkot. And then, what happened, happened.”

Ben Gvir continued, “Shin Bet representatives were instructed to document everything I said in situation assessments. A Shin Bet chief who spies on a government minister—that is the end of democracy! Every time I spoke in the cabinet, he would walk out.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned Bar, stating, “In his letter, the Shin Bet chief claims he will present his full position in the ‘appropriate forum.’ What forum is more appropriate than this? This is the very forum authorized by law to hear him. The primary reason I will vote to remove him is his responsibility for the October 7 failure—a responsibility he himself has acknowledged.”

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli revealed that he had met with Ronen Bar a month earlier, stating, “In our meeting, I explained to him how the chain of events since the October 7 disaster led a large segment of the Israeli public to lose trust in him and the Shin Bet. People see how former Shin Bet chiefs—from Ami Ayalon, who openly supports ‘Breaking the Silence,’ to Yuval Diskin and Nadav Argaman, who backed the reservists’ refusal to serve with disastrous consequences—all come from the same political camp.”

Chikli added, “I had hoped the Shin Bet chief would take the criticism to heart and recognize the severity of the divide, but instead, more threats followed.”

