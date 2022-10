Photo Credit: Cyber.gov.il

The IDF sent out SMS notices to IDF soldiers and reservists on Thursday promising them one-time bonuses of NIS 400 from the army and they should click on the link to receive it.

Advertisement



Those who did click on the link were sent to a landing page warning then against falling for such obvious phishing attacks again in the future.

Later in the day the IDF sent out another SMS clarifying that it was a test and teaching moment.

Lesson learned?