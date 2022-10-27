<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_RCifPigClo?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

Students affiliated with the Arab communist party Hadash on Thursday held a rally of solidarity with the Lions’ Den terrorists at the entrance to Tel Aviv University.

Their chants were recorded by Im Tirtzu activists who came to protest the demonstration of support for terrorism on the grounds of a state-funded university.

The students from the Hadash cell chanted in support of the terrorists and their crimes: “From you came the decision – intifada and victory”; “Oh, mother of the martyr, rejoice, all the youths are your sons. / Oh, mother of the prisoner, be happy, death is better than humiliation”; “Martyr, rest, we continue the struggle… unity with Palestine in the return of all refugees, unity with Palestine in removing all the occupiers.”

Shai Rosengarten, Im Tirtzu’s Director of Activism, said: “The fact chants supporting martyrs and intifada are heard that at the entrance to Tel Aviv University and the president of the university does not even bother to leave his office and remove the protesters, is a sign of weakness and a shameful surrender to terrorism.”

“If someone makes a mess in front of your house, do you say you are not responsible for the entrance? The entrance to Tel Aviv University has become like a terrorist demonstration in the middle of Jenin. Tel Aviv University students deserve a president who will make sure to keep them safe. How can you study in class next to those who say, “We will continue the martyr’s struggle?” Rosengarten reiterated.