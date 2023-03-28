Photo Credit: IDF
Israeli soldiers during arrest operation in Judea and Samaria.

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Israel Border Police arrested 13 Palestinian Authority suspects Tuesday in a joint operation in Judea and Samaria.

The raids came as part of Operation Break the Wave, aimed at thwarting intended terrorist attacks against Israelis.

The fighters raided the homes of suspects in the villages of Safa Tarkumia, Atana, Akev, Husan, El Aroub, El Yamon, Rafat, Samua, and Za’atra.

During the operation, gunshots were heard as terrorists also hurled rocks and flaming Molotov cocktails at the soldiers, who blocked roads in the villages while carrying out the arrests. The soldiers also implemented riot dispersal methods.

In addition to the arrests, the fighters located and confiscated illegal weapons and ammunition, as well as the equipment used to produce them.

Those who were detained were transferred to security forces for further investigation.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.

