Two Arab terrorists armed with improvised guns advancing towards the Jewish community of Shiloh and were shot by an Israeli police sniper. The two were evacuated by a Red Crescent ambulance.
According to the police, the terrorists were using nearby riots by other Arabs as cover for their advance.
A short time earlier, an Arab was arrested with an axe in Hebron, before he was able to commit his terror attack.
המחבל והגרזן מהפיגוע שסוכל בחברון https://t.co/qx6skBgZKk pic.twitter.com/pje3LFDuTX
— בז news (@1717Bazz) June 21, 2023
17-year-old Nachman Mordoff was laid to rest today in Shiloh. Mordoff was one of four Israelis killed in an Arab shooting attack near the community of Eli on Tuesday.