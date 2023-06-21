Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Two Arab terrorists armed with improvised guns advancing towards the Jewish community of Shiloh and were shot by an Israeli police sniper. The two were evacuated by a Red Crescent ambulance.

According to the police, the terrorists were using nearby riots by other Arabs as cover for their advance.

A short time earlier, an Arab was arrested with an axe in Hebron, before he was able to commit his terror attack.

17-year-old Nachman Mordoff was laid to rest today in Shiloh. Mordoff was one of four Israelis killed in an Arab shooting attack near the community of Eli on Tuesday.