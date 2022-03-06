Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

An Arab terrorist stabbed and injured two Border Policemen at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem early Sunday morning. The terrorist was shot and killed by the forces.

The terrorist, 19 from eastern Jerusalem, stabbed an Israeli troop near the Lions’ Gate and lightly injured him.

Israeli forces that were at the scene of the attack fired at the terrorist and eliminated him.

פיגוע דקירה סוכל בירושלים. בשעות הבוקר המוקדמות הגיע חשוד אל העיר העתיקה בירושלים וניסה לדקור שוטר באמצעות סכין.

שוטרים שהיו במקום הגיבו בירי ונטרלו את החשוד. השוטר נפצע באורח קל מהדקירה.נבדקת הטענה לפיה שוטר נוסף נפגע מירי הניטרול pic.twitter.com/OAbRV4lNgS — assaf gibor (@assafgibor) March 6, 2022

Another troop was moderately injured in the incident, apparently a case of friendly fire.

The Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene and held a situation assessment.

#شاهد| قوات الاحتلال تطلق النار تجاه منفذ عملية الطعن قرب باب الأسباط بالبلدة القديمة في القدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/9hqmUVejNQ — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) March 6, 2022

Following the attack, Minister of Internal Security Omer Barlev warned that “in the near future, and until after Ramadan, terrorists and extremist forces will try to set the area on fire – the police and border guards will be alert and ready.”

This attack occurred a month before the Muslim month of Ramadan commences, on April 2. The month of Ramadan usually spells an uptick in Muslim violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.