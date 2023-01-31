Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit

Two Israelis were wounded Tuesday night in a terrorist ramming attack that took place at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria.

תיעוד נוסף מזירת פיגוע הדריסה בצומת תפוח pic.twitter.com/GticpN0S3t — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 31, 2023

The victims were struck while standing at a southbound hitchhiking station by a commercial vehicle that fled on the road heading south.

Both were treated at the scene by medics from Hatzalah Without Borders before being evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in nearby Petach Tikvah.

One of the injured was moderately injured and the second victim was reported to be in good condition.

Israeli security forces were in pursuit of the terrorist. The terrorist’s vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen taxi, license plate #7772930.