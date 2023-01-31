Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit
Road block at Tapuach Junction by Border Guard Police officers. (archive)

Two Israelis were wounded Tuesday night in a terrorist ramming attack that took place at the Tapuach Junction in Samaria.

The victims were struck while standing at a southbound hitchhiking station by a commercial vehicle that fled on the road heading south.

Both were treated at the scene by medics from Hatzalah Without Borders before being evacuated to Beilinson Medical Center in nearby Petach Tikvah.

One of the injured was moderately injured and the second victim was reported to be in good condition.

Israeli security forces were in pursuit of the terrorist. The terrorist’s vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen taxi, license plate #7772930.

