Photo Credit: Shmira Public Safety / X
Ramming attack suspect arrested in Borough Park, Brooklyn on Oct. 13, 2024

NYPD police officers have arrested an Islamic terrorist who attempted to kill a Jewish pedestrian in a ramming attack on Yom Kippur night.

The suspect, 31-year-old Muhammad Qasim, tried to hit the pedestrian with his vehicle at the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Street in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Borough Park in Brooklyn.

Qasim was shouting antisemitic slurs while trying to hit the pedestrian, according to a report by the local Shmira public safety patrol organization.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested by NYPD using information provided by Shmira members.

Qasim faces charges of aggravated harassment, reckless endangerment, and a hate crime.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

