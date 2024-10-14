Photo Credit: Shmira Public Safety / X

NYPD police officers have arrested an Islamic terrorist who attempted to kill a Jewish pedestrian in a ramming attack on Yom Kippur night.

On Yom Kippur night, Muhammad Qasim, 31, allegedly attempted a ramming attack in Borough Park, shouting anti-Jewish slurs and targeting a pedestrian with his vehicle. Thanks to the swift action of #BoroPark #Shmira Members, he was tracked and arrested by the NYPD. If you see… pic.twitter.com/4YDxhcE1Wt — Shmira Public Safety (@Shmira) October 14, 2024

The suspect, 31-year-old Muhammad Qasim, tried to hit the pedestrian with his vehicle at the intersection of New Utrecht Avenue and 50th Street in the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Borough Park in Brooklyn.

Qasim was shouting antisemitic slurs while trying to hit the pedestrian, according to a report by the local Shmira public safety patrol organization.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested by NYPD using information provided by Shmira members.

Qasim faces charges of aggravated harassment, reckless endangerment, and a hate crime.

