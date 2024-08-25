Photo Credit: TPS

Israeli soldiers shot and neutralized two Palestinian Authority terrorists early Sunday evening after they rammed their vehicle into an Israeli vehicle near a military post at the Ariel Junction.

Two Israelis who were in the rammed vehicle were injured.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said its EMTs and paramedics treated a 39-year-old man with a minor abdominal injury and a 68-year-old woman who experienced severe anxiety before transporting them to Beilinson Medical Center.

The two terrorists in the vehicle involved in the attempted ramming attack were neutralized and injured by Israeli forces.

IDF medics treated the terrorists at the scene, according to MDA.

Further south, two 17-year-old Jewish shepherds were attacked by Palestinian Authority terrorists as they pastured their flock near the Jewish community of Pnei Hever in Judea, not far from Hebron.

The two shepherds were treated at the scene by MDA EMTs and paramedics before being transporting to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

Both victims were reported by MDA to be in good condition, with minor head and limb injuries.

