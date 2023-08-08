Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi/TPS

Israeli security services broke up a PA Arab terror cell in Judea and Samaria directed by a Lebanon-based activist, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) revealed on Tuesday.

A number of Palestinian Authority residents were arrested in recent months who were planning to shoot Israelis. The Arabs were being instructed by Alam Kaabi, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.

Advertisement





Kaabi, who currently lives in Lebanon, recruits terrorists — including members of his family — to carry out attacks against Israelis. Originally from Shechem (Nablus), Kaabi was deported to the Gaza Strip as part of the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange.

The operation was uncovered during an investigation by the Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces.

Arabs recruited by Kaabi included Marad Kaabi, a relative and resident of the Balata “refugee camp” on the outskirts of Shechem. Two M-16 rifles were confiscated during the probe of Marad Kaabi.

Khaled Abu al-Hijaa was also arrested. He said that he was recruited to lead the Judea and Samaria terror cell.

Both suspects have been indicted for terrorist offenses in the Samaria Military Court.

Judea and Samaria have seen an uptick in Arab terrorism this year, with the number of shootings already surpassing last year’s total, according to data published last month.

In the first six months of 2023, the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) emergency service recorded 3,640 acts of terrorism throughout Israel, including 2,118 cases of rock-throwing, 799 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 18 attempted stabbings and six car-rammings.

The number of shootings has already surpassed last year’s total, with 101 instances of gunfire directed at Israelis reported. Hatzalah’s figures do not include the hundreds of attacks on security personnel during counterterrorism operations in Palestinian Authority villages.

Arab terrorists have killed 28 people and wounded 362 others since January, the organization said.

Arab terrorists in northern Samaria have recently fired homemade rockets at nearby Jewish communities.