Israel is on high alert, with the IDF and Home Front Command having increased readiness in response to escalating threats from Iran and increasing attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen.

“Iran funds, trains, and arms terror proxies across the Middle East and beyond,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement on Saturday.

“Iran-backed Hamas started this war on October 7th; Iran-backed Hezbollah expanded this war on October 8th; and since then, Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, have expanded this into a global conflict.

“Iran is the world’s biggest state sponsor of terror. Its network of terror doesn’t just threaten the people of Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria; the regime in Iran fuels the war in Ukraine and beyond.

“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Hagari warned.

“We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond. The Israel Defense Forces is prepared for all scenarios and will take the necessary steps — together with our allies — to protect the people of Israel.”

IDF Reservist Seriously Injured in Hezbollah Attack on Hanita

At least one person was seriously wounded Saturday when two combat drones fired by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon exploded in the northern Israeli community of Hanita.

An IDF reservist who is a member of the kibbutz security team was severely wounded in the attack; he was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment and his family was informed, the IDF said.

Three launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel at around the same time, all of them landing in open areas.

Hezbollah terrorists fired a number of anti-tank missiles and suicide drones from Lebanon during the day.

Another Hezbollah UAV that crossed from Lebanon landed in the area of Kfar Blum. No injuries were reported.

In response, IDF artillery struck targets in southern Lebanon.

IDF Air Strikes, Artillery Target Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

During the day, IDF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah military compounds and other targets in four different areas in southern Lebanon, including in the areas of Tayr Harfa, Aalma El Chaeb, and Yarine in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah military compounds in the Houla and Beit Lif areas as well as two command centers in the areas of Odaisseh and Taybeh were struck.

Earlier in the day, IDF soldiers also opened fire to remove a threat in the area of Rmeish.

Towards evening, IDF fighter jets struck a large military complex belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization containing military compounds and a military post in the area of Rihan.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted two Hezbollah explosive UAVs that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory, also towards evening.

A number of projectiles were launched from Lebanon towards Ramot Naftali as well. No injuries were reported.