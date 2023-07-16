Photo Credit: TPS

An Arab terrorist infiltrated into a home in Asa’el on Saturday afternoon. Some of the family’s seven children were in the yard when they saw the terrorist enter their home. The children were the ones who alerted their father to the intruder.

The terrorist began to physically attack some of the family members, until the father managed to overpower him and push out of the house. Security forces arrived and arrested the man.

An alert went out to the residents to lock their doors. No one was injured and no weapon was found on the suspect.

The community of Mitzpe Asa’el is located Har Hevron Region. It was established in 2002.