Photo Credit: Ofir Liebstein’s Facebook

Unfortunately, we will update this list as new information comes in.

More than 200 Israelis are dead on Saturday, including soldiers who participated in the battles of the Gaza envelope in attempts to rescue hostages. Many of the dead are youths who participated in a nature party that turned into a bloodbath. Gal Danguri, Nadav Bartel, and Ofek Rabia were murdered in the nature party.

The head of the Shaar HaNegev council, Ofir Liebstein, was killed in a gun fight with terrorists who broke into the Gaza envelope settlements.

Nine Bedouins were killed in southern Israel, including six children.

The first casualty was a 60-year-old woman who was killed by a rocket in Kfar Aviv, near Ashdod, on her way to a shelter near her home.

Marcel Talia, a resident of Kiryat Arba, was killed in Kibbutz Ein HaSlosha.

Firefighters Shalom Tsavan, 60, and Yevgeni Galsky, 34, were killed in Sderot.

Aharon Chaimov, 50, a medic and ambulance driver, was shot dead while driving an MDA ambulance on his way to treat the injured in Ofakim.

Aviad Halevi of Magen HaDrom was killed.

Israel Amichai Witzen and Moshe Yedidia Raziel (Rosenberg) from the settlement of Bnei Psagot were murdered in Kerem Shalom.