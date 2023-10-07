Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a statement Saturday night urging Israeli citizens to “remain determined” and support the security forces.

“Today we saw the face of evil,” Gallant said.

מחבלים ימ"ש לוקחים שבויים מתוך חשוב ישראלי בעוטף pic.twitter.com/yKINp2pAnF — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 7, 2023

“The Hamas [terrorist organization] has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel – attacking men, women, children and the elderly, indiscriminately.

“Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake – a grave mistake, and will pay a [heavy] price.

“Fifteen years ago, as head of the Southern Command, I came close to ‘breaking the neck’ [destroying] of Hamas. I was stopped by the political echelon.

“This phenomenon will not continue,” Gallant promised. “We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years. What was before, will be no more. We will operate at full force,” he pledged.

“I ask Israel’s citizens to remain determined and to support our security forces.”