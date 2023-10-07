Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a situation assessment following a terror attack in the southern Hebron Hills on August 21, 2023

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a statement Saturday night urging Israeli citizens to “remain determined” and support the security forces.

“Today we saw the face of evil,” Gallant said.

“The Hamas [terrorist organization] has launched a brutal attack against the citizens of the State of Israel – attacking men, women, children and the elderly, indiscriminately.

“Hamas will understand very quickly that it has made a mistake – a grave mistake, and will pay a [heavy] price.

“Fifteen years ago, as head of the Southern Command, I came close to ‘breaking the neck’ [destroying] of Hamas. I was stopped by the political echelon.

“This phenomenon will not continue,” Gallant promised. “We will change reality on the ground in Gaza for the next 50 years. What was before, will be no more. We will operate at full force,” he pledged.

“I ask Israel’s citizens to remain determined and to support our security forces.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

