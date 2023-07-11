Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Azerbaijan’s security service arrested an Afghan citizen overnight Tuesday on suspicion of planning an attack against “a foreign embassy in the country,” Azerbaijani media reported. The report did not specify which country’s embassy he planned to attack, but it hinted that it was the Israeli embassy.

According to a statement published by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, the suspect, Pazhan Musa Khan, 33, conspired with others to carry out terrorist acts around Azerbaijan using explosives and arson.

The suspect was captured outside the Israeli embassy. Azerbaijan and Israel are cooperating in his interrogation.