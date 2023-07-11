Photo Credit: Yoav Lin

Keren Kayemeth L’Israel – Jewish National Fund will host for the next 8 days a seminar for more than 250 educators from around the world, with tours, meetings with the educational systems in Israel, the army, nature, and heritage site visits, and creating collaborations between KKL – JNF and teachers from around the world.

Monday night, the opening ceremony took place at the Kfar Giladi Hotel in northern Israel, complete with folk dancing in traditional costumes. At the end of the evening, all the delegations returned to the main hall and danced a massive Hora.

You had to be there.

The name Hora is derived from the Greek χορός (khorós), “dance.” But the original meaning of the Greek word χορός may have been “circle.”

Don’t tell me you knew that already.

Also, I, too, noticed that some dancing ladies are wearing the “arba kanfos.” What can I tell you. In any event, since it’s obviously happening at night, nobody is obligated to wear them…