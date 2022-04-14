Photo Credit: Beitar Spokesperson
Beitar mayor Meir Rubenstein at the entrance to Husan. April 13, 2022

A resident of Beitar Illit entered the neighboring Arab village of Husan on Wednesday to get his car cleaned for Pesach. The man barely survived the Arab lynch mob. In a public statement, Beitar’s mayor, Meir Rubenstein, said the man survived by a miracle and escaped by the skin of his teeth.

While the man escaped his attackers, the Beitar man’s car did not survive and was torched by the lynch mob, in yet another Ramadan attack.

Rubenstein had strong words for the residents of the Haredi city of Beitar, chastising the residents for entering the dangerous village simply to save a few pennies. He said that he keeps warning the residents over and over, and it’s time they stop risking their lives.

Jewish Press News Desk
