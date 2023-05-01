Photo Credit: IDF

One Palestinian Authority terrorist was killed on Monday and six others were wounded in a shootout with Israeli forces during a counter terror operation in the terrorist hotbed of Jenin.

Jibril al-Lada, a member of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, was killed after he opened fire at Israeli troops during the operation.

IDF soldiers, Shin Bet intelligence agents and Israel Border Police arrested a total of 17 wanted suspects throughout Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley as part of the ongoing “Break the Wave” counter terrorism operation to prevent terror attacks on Israeli citizens.

Three wanted suspects were arrested in the Palestinian Authority villages of Ezbabada, Romana and Nur a-Shams; in the latter village, suspects torched tires, opened fire and launched fireworks at the soldiers, who returned fire.

לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר 17 מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובחטיבת הבקעה והעמקים. הלוחמים עצרו שלושה מבוקשים בכפרים אזבבדה, רומנה ונור א-שמס שבמרחב חטיבת מנשה. במהלך הפעילות בנור א-שמס, חשודים הבעירו צמיגים, ירו זיקוקים וירו לעבר הלוחמים, שהגיבו בירי >> pic.twitter.com/qcIO1xO8KS — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 1, 2023

Three suspects were arrested in the Aqat Jaber section of Jericho, a hotbed of terrorist activity, and in the Arab village of Tamon. A shootout took place in Aqabat Jaber, with terrorists opening fire and Israeli forces returning fire at the attackers. One weapon was confiscated.

Israeli forces arrested eight wanted suspects in the Palestinian Authority villages of Midiya and Azariya, as well as in the city of Hebron, south of Gush Etzion.

The suspects were transferred to security personnel for further investigation, and their “means of warfare” were confiscated, the IDF said.

All Israeli forces returned safely to base.

Also late Monday night, IDF surveillance spotted two suspects attempting to cross the security barrier from southern Gaza into Israeli territory.

Both suspects were unarmed. They were arrested and transferred to security personnel for further investigation.