Photo Credit: Jeff Dean/USTA

Yesterday, the U.S. Open Fan Week concluded as thousands of tennis fans flocked to witness the top two players in the world, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, in action at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows Park.

The open practices, held on the eve of the major U.S. Open tournament, offered a rare opportunity for fans to see their idols up close, absolutely free.

The session featured Djokovic, the seasoned champion, playing alongside Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The crowd was electric as they watched the two players exchange shots and showcase their skills. However, it was the next session that stole the show, with Alcaraz taking center stage against fellow Spanish player Pablo Carreno Busta.

The young sensation, Alcaraz, was the clear crowd favorite, with throngs of fans clamoring for autographs after his session. The turnout was so immense that entry to the lower section had to be closed and reopened to manage the flow of fan traffic.

But Fan Week offered more than just exceptional tennis. The event was a treasure trove of activities, including a free racquet giveaway from Wilson, tennis comic featuring Marvel heroes teaming up with tennis stars, sponsor booths from prominent brands like Fage yogurt, American Express, Chase, and free musical performances. To cater to frum attendees kosher food options were also available from PKS.

The U.S. Open Fan Week has once again proven itself to be a remarkable bargain, offering fans an unparalleled experience. Witnessing the world’s top athletes in action, coupled with the plethora of activities and giveaways. As the tournament kicks off, Fan Week has set the stage for Tennis taking over New York.

