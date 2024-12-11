Photo Credit: Google Maps
A street in Woollahra, an eastern suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

A wealthy Jewish community in suburban Sydney, Australia, has been targeted for a second time, with a car set on fire and nine homes defaced with antisemitic graffiti.

Advertisement


Local media images showed the misspelled phrase “Kill Israiel” spray-painted in black on a white wall in Woollahra. The spelling suggests the hate graffiti was written by an Arabic-speaker.

New South Wales Police and Fire Rescue responded around 1 AM on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle being set alight and nearby properties being vandalized. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which destroyed a Toyota Corolla.

According to police, the car, two buildings, and a footpath were damaged by graffiti. There are also reports of hate speech spray-painted on seven homes.

Police are searching for two males believed to be in their late teens who were “disguised” and seen fleeing the scene in the early hours.

According to New South Wales state police, the offenders set fire to the car they had been driving and defaced the burned vehicle, as well as another car, two buildings, and a footpath with graffiti.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the act, calling it “an outrage and another antisemitic attack.”

Earlier this week, the Simon Wiesenthal Center announced it was preparing to issue a travel advisory urging Jews worldwide to reconsider non-essential trips to Australia. The move comes in response to the suspected terrorist firebombing of a synagogue in Melbourne, a grim reminder of escalating threats faced by Jewish communities in the country.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Researchers Unearth First Evidence of Prehistoric Cave Worship in the Levant
Next articleThe Significance Of Hebron: In memory of Dror Weinberg, Hy”d
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR