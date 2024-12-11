Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Answer: The Torah in Parshas Kedoshim (Vayikra 18:3) states: “Like the ways of the [people of the] land of Egypt wherein you had sojourned you shall not do, and like the ways of the [people of the] land of Canaan to which I am bringing you there you shall not do – and in their practices you shall not do.”

There is a dispute here as to where this applies. Sefer Yere’im (317) seems to take the view that it applies only to those two nations as would seem clear from the Torah’s clear reference in various verses (Vayikra 20:23; Devarim 12: 30). Rashba (Responsa 1:245) on the other hand, is of the view that it applies to all the nations. We might explain that in his view the Torah was talking in the present [at that time] but not for all time.

Advertisement





Now insofar as holiday lights: America’s founding fathers were religious men, they believed fiercely in freedom of religion, where there would be no established religion in this country, with a clear separation of church and state; these ornaments and light shows very often are of a secular nature not necessarily a religious function, but more of a seasonal celebration.

Just to watch a light show that includes a figure that gives presents to little children is hardly avodah zara. Yet those who are more scrupulous might find an objection, as there is a clear connection to what has been accepted by the various Christian churches and as such should be avoided.

We as Jews have our own holidays to proudly celebrate and have no need to seek out other venues that entail non-universal approval.

– Rabbi Yaakov Klass is chairman of the Presidium of the Rabbinical Alliance of America; rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn; and Torah editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at [email protected] and [email protected].

* * * * *

While there may not be a direct prohibition against looking at holiday lights and enjoying them, I think it’s important for us to always keep in mind some of the history of our people and of this very long exile. Over the course of the past 1,500 years, the Jewish nation has suffered dramatically at the hands of the Church. Suffering from the Crusades to various pogroms – every show of antisemitism – the Church has been squarely behind these heinous acts.

Even though at times they may seem to show a different face, a more liberal attitude to some extent, it is always important to keep in mind the long history of our relationship. In that sense, it should be something that affects the way we look at things like lights and trees, etc.

While it may look pretty, may look very engaging, there is a deep shadow of dark history behind their relationship to the Jewish people.

– Rabbi Ben Zion Shafier is founder of The Shmuz and author of 10 Really Dumb Mistakes That Very Smart Couples Make (available at theshmuz.com).

Share this article on WhatsApp: