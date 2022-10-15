Photo Credit: via Abu Ali Express
Body of terror doctor Abdullah Abu Tin retrieved with rifle around his neck.

Video footage of the Arab doctor Abdullah Abu Tin who was killed in Jenin confirms that the dead doctor was actually a terrorist.

The video shows the ambulance medic retrieving the doctor’s body, with the rifle still hanging around the terrorist’s neck.

And even the Fatah party is claiming that the doctor was a terrorist commander in the Fatah terror faction.

More photos of the terrorist doctor:

