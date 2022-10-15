Photo Credit: via Abu Ali Express

Video footage of the Arab doctor Abdullah Abu Tin who was killed in Jenin confirms that the dead doctor was actually a terrorist.

The video shows the ambulance medic retrieving the doctor’s body, with the rifle still hanging around the terrorist’s neck.

The rescue moment of the dead "doctor" Abdullah Abu Teen,

His gun is clearly visible pic.twitter.com/2vc23hkY4c — Adin – עדין (@AdinHaykin1) October 14, 2022

And even the Fatah party is claiming that the doctor was a terrorist commander in the Fatah terror faction.

#Fatah Secretary in #Jenin Ataa Abu Armileh: "The doctor (Abdullah Abu Tin – #Abu_Ali) took part in the armed clashes with the occupation… he was killed fighting…" Someone tag Muhammad Shtayyeh, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. To comment, follow this link pic.twitter.com/s7S1dHEVFR — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) October 14, 2022

More photos of the terrorist doctor:

The Palestinian 'doctor' that was reportedly hit this morning in Jenin seems to have a very interesting history… pic.twitter.com/rz5naodge7 — Adin – עדין (@AdinHaykin1) October 14, 2022

המחבל ( רופא ) שחוסל הבוקר ב-גינין מירי חבריו המחבלים pic.twitter.com/1siSKlhwrE — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 14, 2022