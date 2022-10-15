Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90

A 25-year-old Israeli man was wounded while sitting in his sukkah on Friday evening in a terror attack on the Jewish community of Beit El, in the Binyamin region.

Two Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists opened fire at the community from a nearby hill located close to the Arab town of Jelazoun.

A local IDF response team returned fire to the source of the gunshots and identified a hit.

Hamas terror operative Kais Shajaiya, 23, was killed by the forces. The terrorist was a resident of the Palestinian Authority town of Deir Jarir and served prison time in Israel for terrorist offenses.

BEFORE:

זהו קייס שג’אעיה, פעיל חמאס, אחד המחבלים שעשה אמש את פיגוע הירי נגד התנחלות בית אל באזור רמאללה.

הוא חוסל על ידי צה”ל. pic.twitter.com/sETP3nmeFt — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) October 15, 2022

AFTER:

המחבל שחוסל ליד בית אל pic.twitter.com/u0ksN7nQ1c — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ?Saher (@Saher95755738) October 14, 2022

“IDF soldiers who were active in the area fired at the terrorist and neutralized him,” the IDF said in a statement. “IDF soldiers [scanned] the area for additional suspects. During the search, several bullet casings were located near the neutralized terrorist.

“A civilian who was lightly wounded from shrapnel was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment,” the IDF added.

The victim was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

A second terrorist who fled the scene was arrested by IDF, Israel Border Guard Police and Shin Bet intelligence agents in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The suspect, 19-year-old Muhammad Odeh, was captured in Deir Jarir along with two accomplices who assisted the terrorists in their attack.

Weapons, uniforms and terrorist propaganda materials were found the Israeli forces in Odeh’s home.

דוצ: אותר הנשק ששימש לפיגוע הירי לעבר היישוב בית-אל: בעקבות מידע שעלה בחקירת שב”כ, לוחמי צה”ל איתרו לפני זמן קצר, את הנשק ששימש את החשודים בפיגוע הירי לעבר היישוב בית-אל אמש, בו נפצע אזרח ישראלי. הנשק הועבר לבדיקות זיהוי פלילי, חקירת המפגע שנעצר הבוקר נמשכת pic.twitter.com/UzHC4gQq96 — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 15, 2022

The three suspects were transferred to Israeli security personnel for questioning.