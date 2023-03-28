Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90
Protesters who refuse to do IDF reserve duty, March 21, 2023

Despite Netanyahu having officially delayed the judicial reform bills, and despite official discussions about to begin between the coalition and the opposition at President Herzog’s residence, reserve personnel from the 8200 Intelligence unit have declared they still won’t be returning to reserve duty, according to a report from Kan News.

The reservists declared, “We are in favor of dialogue, but our protest will not end until the ‘threat’ of the regime revolution is removed. We will not return to volunteering in reserve service until the government stops harming the security of the state.”

