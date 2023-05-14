Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

In a joint operation carried out Sunday morning in the Kasbah of Shechem (Nablus), forces from the IDF, the Border Police and Police special forces, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, arrested the two terrorists who carried out the shooting attack in Huwara on March 25, 2023, in which two IDF soldiers were injured.

The two arrested terrorists were identified as 24-year-old Iyad Tahruri and 21-year-old Zaev Mazhar, residents of the Kasbah in Nablus.

During the operation, fighters surrounded the hideout apartment of the wanted terrorists and ordered them to come out and surrender.

The terrorists surrendered without resistance.

An M-16 type weapon, magazines and ammunition were found in their possession.

There were no casualties reported to Israeli forces who took part in the operation.