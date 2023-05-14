Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

In what Israel is calling a “diplomatic achievement,” last Wednesday the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and incitement in textbooks used in schools in the Palestinian Authority (PA). Israel maintains that such content is used by the PA to incite and encourage terrorism.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with the President of the European Parliament last week and thanked her for leading the decisions against incitement in the Palestinian Authority and a decision calling on the European Union to declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.

“I congratulate our many friends in the European Parliament for the historic decision passed this week,” said Cohen. “A resolution which for the first time condemns the incitement in the textbooks of the Palestinian Authority and states that this incitement encourages murderous terrorism against Israel.”

Cohen called on the EU to immediately adopt the Parliament’s decision and immediately stop funding textbooks full of anti-Semitism and incitement.