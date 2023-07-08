Photo Credit: IDF

IDF soldiers on Friday mapped out the home of Ahmad Yassin Ghaidan, the Palestinian Authority terrorist who shot and killed Staff Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir on Thursday in an attack near the northern Samaria Jewish community of Kedumim.

Kedumim Terrorist Comes from a Known Hamas Family

Advertisement





The terrorist’s home, located in the village of Qibya, was prepared for potential demolition in accordance with standard Israeli policy that mandates destruction of a terrorist’s home following the murder of an Israeli citizen.

לוחמי צה"ל ומג"ב מיפו הלילה בכפר קיביא שבחטיבת אפרים את ביתו של המחבל שביצע את פיגוע הירי אמש סמוך ליישוב קדומים בו נהרג לוחם צה"ל, סמל-ראשון שילה יוסף אמיר ז"ל>> pic.twitter.com/9NAfsL7M8d — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 7, 2023

Live fireworks were fired, and stones were thrown at the soldiers while they were searching and then measuring the terrorist’s home for future demolition. An IDF soldier was injured in the attack; he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and his family was informed. The force opened fire in response, and several of the attackers were injured.

‘I Have Six Other Children’

The mother of the terrorist meanwhile praised her son in a Arabic-language social media post, saying her son “took revenge for Jenin” and that she “gave her son to Jenin.”

אימו של המחבל (ימח שמם שניהם) בשיעור בסיסי לבכירי מערכת הביטחון על "טרור הבודדים":

המנוולת עודדה אותו לרצוח יהודים וכך גם את בניה האחרים. אגב, היא עדיין חופשיה ולא גורשה לסוריה. pic.twitter.com/fxp1SUfkwD — תורת לחימה (@Torat_IDF) July 7, 2023

The woman proudly told Israeli security personnel during questioning, “I have six other children,” implying she would send the rest to do the same.