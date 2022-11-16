Photo Credit: IDF

IDF troops mapped the home of the terrorist who killed three Israelis and wounded four others on Tuesday in a multi-site attack that took place in the Samaria city of Ariel.

Demolition of the terrorist’s home will not take place until the family has an opportunity to appeal the order; however, it is standard Israeli policy to demolish the home of every terrorist who murders an Israeli citizen.

"שובר גלים" לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר ארבעה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון, בין היתר בכפרים דורא וצוריף. הכוחות מיפו את בית המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע באריאל >> pic.twitter.com/Pw07p8jJAU — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2022

In addition, IDF soldiers, Israel Border Guard Police and Shin Bet intelligence agents combined forces to arrest four wanted terror suspects in Judea and Samaria.

Some of the suspects were arrested in the Palestinian Authority villages of Dora and Zurif.