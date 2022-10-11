Photo Credit: Elyashiv Rakovski/TPS

An IDF soldier who succumbed to his wounds after being shot Tuesday in a terrorist attack near the Jewish community of Shavei Shomron in Samaria was identified in the evening as First Sergeant Ido Baruch, according to TPS.

He is the second Israeli soldier to be killed by Arab terrorists since this past weekend.

One Shot Near Shavei Shomron

The incident took place near the Ganot Junction at around 12 noon local time.

רכב המחבלים נמלט וחולף בדרך בסמוך לרכב צבאי pic.twitter.com/wswsFUeNb2 — מנדי ריזל (@mendi_rizel) October 11, 2022

Two terrorists fired from a vehicle at a group of IDF soldiers who were carrying out an operational security activity to secure the area and protect the residents, the IDF said.

Israeli security forces are searching for the gunmen, who managed to escape.

The soldier’s family was notified. The IDF expressed its “heartfelt condolences to the family” and said it will “continue to support them.”

Israeli forces are also hunting for the 22-year-old terrorist who killed a young female Israeli Border Guard Police officer just a few days earlier in an attack at the Shuafat crossing in northern Jerusalem.

Israeli Security Guard Remains in Critical, ‘Unstable’ Condition After Shuafat Crossing Terror Attack

Sgt. Noa Lazar, 18, was shot at point-blank range on Saturday by a terrorist who stepped out of the vehicle as it slowed at the checkpoint and opened fire.

A 30-year-old civilian security guard — former IDF lone soldier David Morel — was also shot at point-blank range and critically wounded in that attack. He remains in unstable condition at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

A third soldier was also injured but sustained mild wounds.

The terrorist, Udai Tamimi of Shuafat, is believed to still be in the area; Israeli police and military forces are continuing to search for him in the neighborhood and surrounding area with helicopters, special forces and intelligence agents.