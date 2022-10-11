Photo Credit: Netanyal Malkutia / TPS
Soldier guard hikers near Shavei Shomron/ Oct. 11, 2022

Terrorists opened fire and hit a person in a drive-by shooting near the Ganot Junction (not to be confused with the Ganot interchange) and Shavei Shomron on Tuesday around noon.

Advertisement

The person was shot in the shoulder and evacuated to Meir hospital. Initial reports indicated the person was moderately to seriously wounded.

IDF forces are searching for the terrorists.

Soldier guard hikers near Shavei Shomron/ Oct. 11, 2022. Photo: Netanyal Malkutia / TPS

There is a large hike with thousands of participants a few kilometers away, and the hike is continuing.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Palestinian Authority cannot meet the most basic requirement for statehood
Next articleSweet ‘N Salty No-Bake Cheesecake Squares for Sukkot
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...