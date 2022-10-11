Photo Credit: Netanyal Malkutia / TPS

Terrorists opened fire and hit a person in a drive-by shooting near the Ganot Junction (not to be confused with the Ganot interchange) and Shavei Shomron on Tuesday around noon.

רכב המחבלים נמלט וחולף בדרך בסמוך לרכב צבאי pic.twitter.com/wswsFUeNb2 — מנדי ריזל (@mendi_rizel) October 11, 2022

The person was shot in the shoulder and evacuated to Meir hospital. Initial reports indicated the person was moderately to seriously wounded.

פיגוע ירי מרכב חולף סמוך ליישוב שבי שומרון , פצוע מירי בכתפו פונה ע"י טנ"צ בנסיעה דחופה רכב המחבלים נמלט לכיוון דיר שרף pic.twitter.com/qnGU0AZgQV — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 11, 2022

IDF forces are searching for the terrorists.

There is a large hike with thousands of participants a few kilometers away, and the hike is continuing.