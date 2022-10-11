Photo Credit: Tnuva USA

Yield: 12 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Level: Easy

Ingredients

Crust:

2 cups pretzels, broken into small pieces

4 tablespoons sugar

3.5 ounces butter, melted

Topping:

1 8-ounce carton heavy cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

2 tablespoons instant vanilla pudding

1 container Tnuva Quark Creamy Soft Cheese 5%

¼ cup sugar

Strawberries for garnish

Instructions

1. Combine all the crust ingredients and press into a 9×13” pan.

2. Whip the heavy cream together with the sugar and instant pudding. When soft peaks form, fold in the Tnuva Quark cheese.

3. Pour the topping over the crust and chill for at least 4 hours.

4. Cut into squares and decorate with strawberry slices.

Photo & Styling: Sarit Novak