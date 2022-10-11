Photo Credit: Tnuva USA
Cheesecake squares

Yield: 12 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Level: Easy

Ingredients
Crust:
2 cups pretzels, broken into small pieces
4 tablespoons sugar
3.5 ounces butter, melted

Topping:
1 8-ounce carton heavy cream
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
2 tablespoons instant vanilla pudding
1 container Tnuva Quark Creamy Soft Cheese 5%
¼ cup sugar
Strawberries for garnish

Instructions
1. Combine all the crust ingredients and press into a 9×13” pan.
2. Whip the heavy cream together with the sugar and instant pudding. When soft peaks form, fold in the Tnuva Quark cheese.
3. Pour the topping over the crust and chill for at least 4 hours.
4. Cut into squares and decorate with strawberry slices.

Photo & Styling: Sarit Novak

