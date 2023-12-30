Photo Credit: IDF
A terrorist disguised as a woman. Dec. 28, 2023

Hamas terrorists in Gaza have been deliberately using civilians, woman and children as human shields, while using UNRWA shelters as cover.

To add to the difficulties that IDF soldiers face fighting terrorists in a civilian environment, where most of the civilians support the terrorists, Hamas terrorists have begun dressing up as women too. But these days, what is a woman, anyway?

On Thursday, in coordination between ground forces and the air force, an armed Hamas terrorist disguised as a woman was identified, tracked and eliminated in Khan Yunis.

The female-looking suspect, carrying a suspicious object, was noticed spying on a group of soldiers. Air support was called in to track the suspect.

The terrorist entered a building, removed his Hijab, and the drone trackers were able to see the terrorist was actually a man with an AK-47 weapon.

The terrorist was promptly eliminated.

But these days among the woke, the question is no longer even “what is a woman?” but rather, “what is a terrorist?”.

Jewish Press News Desk
