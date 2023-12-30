Photo Credit: IDF

Hamas terrorists in Gaza have been deliberately using civilians, woman and children as human shields, while using UNRWA shelters as cover.

To add to the difficulties that IDF soldiers face fighting terrorists in a civilian environment, where most of the civilians support the terrorists, Hamas terrorists have begun dressing up as women too. But these days, what is a woman, anyway?

On Thursday, in coordination between ground forces and the air force, an armed Hamas terrorist disguised as a woman was identified, tracked and eliminated in Khan Yunis.

חמאס מגביר השימוש באזרחים כשכפ"ץ מול חיילי צה"ל שצופים בהם חמושים עם קלאצ' לצד ילדים במחסות אונר"א בכל יום – וכאן בחאן יונס מחבל חמוש מחופש לאישה, מזוהה ע"י לוחמי 636 (איסוף פקמ"ז שמתגברים בעזה) ומחוסל בשת"פ בין חטיבה 7 לחיל האוויר:https://t.co/nrpgczjdQc pic.twitter.com/TIRc7vmQbh — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) December 30, 2023

The female-looking suspect, carrying a suspicious object, was noticed spying on a group of soldiers. Air support was called in to track the suspect.

The terrorist entered a building, removed his Hijab, and the drone trackers were able to see the terrorist was actually a man with an AK-47 weapon.

The terrorist was promptly eliminated.

But these days among the woke, the question is no longer even “what is a woman?” but rather, “what is a terrorist?”.