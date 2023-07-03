Photo Credit: Courtesy

In anticipation of potential attacks by other terror groups from Lebanon and Gaza in response to the IDF’s Operation Home and Garden in Jenin, the IDF has deployed additional Iron Dome platforms to protect the country from missile attacks. The IDF is also preparing for wider terrorist responses in Judea and Samaria.

Overnight, a home in Avnei Chefetz in the Shomron was hit by bullets; a terrorist from Ramallah was eliminated after he tried to attack IDF soldiers at the Beit El checkpoint; and multiple cars were heavily damaged in a rock, fireworks and firebomb attack as they were driving near Azun on Highway 55, which in along the main road to Karnei Shomron, a number of drivers were injured and 2 people were taken to the hospital. There were also disturbances in the Shiloach (Silwan) which is just below the Old City of Jerusalem.

חוסל מחבל שתקף את כוחותינו הלילה סמוך ל-אל בירה pic.twitter.com/SNGKxyWApB — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 3, 2023

